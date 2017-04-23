'Crotone maniacs can achieve extraordinary'

By Football Italia staff

Davide Nicola says Crotone have prepared for today's match with Sampdoria 'like maniacs' and can achieve the extraordinary.

The Pitagorici, against the odds, have taken seven points from their last three Serie A matches to give themselves hope of avoiding relegation.

They still trail 17th placed Empoli by five points but speaking ahead of the clash with the Blucerchiati, the Coach believes his team can pull off a great escape.

"I have always said what I believe, but I don't want to focus attention on this," Nicola told reporters.

"We need to think about the good things we can do. It was one of the best Friday's I have had since coaching here, as I saw a team preparing itself like maniacs!

"We have the chance to do something extraordinary. I've always said that at certain moments we could do more.

"We understand the quality of the opponents, Sampdoria are 10th and have great players. But we know very well who we are playing.

"We need to all fight and go onto the pitch with as much humility as possible."

