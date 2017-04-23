Line-ups: Sassuolo-Napoli

Napoli are targeting second place and want to celebrate Lorenzo Insigne’s new contract, but also seek revenge against Sassuolo.

It kicks off at the Mapei Stadium at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all today’s Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

The Partenopei have been on sparkling form lately and can boast an excellent away record, picking up 33 points in 15 visits.

There had been some concerns over Marek Hamsik’s fitness levels, but he is ready to start, ensuring he has played in every single Serie A game this season.

Ivan Strinic is preferred to Faouzi Ghoulam, while Jorginho and Allan are again the midfield picks ahead of Piotr Zielinski and Amadou Diawara.

There’s no shifting the front three of Jose Callejon, Dries Mertens and Insigne, the Italian fresh from signing his new contract to June 2022.

Sassuolo ended their run of four consecutive home defeats by beating Sampdoria last time out, but Coach Eusebio Di Francesco has serious problems to contend with.

Federico Peluso and Matteo Politano are both suspended, joining injured Marcello Gazzola in the stands.

Pol Lirola and Antonino Ragusa step in, with Gregoire Defrel shaking off an injury to lead the trident with Domenico Berardi.

It’s a special game for Paolo Cannavaro, native Neapolitan and former Azzurri captain.

Napoli will be out for revenge after a Defrel stunner allowed Sassuolo to draw 1-1 at the Stadio San Paolo back in November.

The Neroverdi have only ever beaten Napoli once in seven meetings, a 2-1 result here in August 2015, along with two draws and four defeats, home and away.

Despite this game taking place in Reggio-Emilia, there will be over 7,000 Napoli fans at the Mapei Stadium, making it feel more like a home fixture.

Sassuolo: Consigli; Lirola, Cannavaro, Acerbi, Dell’Orco; Pellegrini, Sensi, Duncan; Berardi, Defrel, Ragusa

Sassuolo bench: Costa, Vitali, Magnanelli, Antei, Biondini, Iemmello, Matri, Aquilani, Mazzitelli, Ricci, Letschert, Adjapong

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Strinic; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Napoli bench: Rafael, Sepe, Giaccherini, Maggio, Maksimovic, Zielinski, Chiriches, Rog, Ghoulam, Pavoletti, Diawara, Milik

