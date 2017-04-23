Albiol: 'Six Napoli finals'

By Football Italia staff

Raul Albiol insists Napoli are going into “six cup finals, starting from today” with their trip to Sassuolo. “We’ve got to win them all.”

It kicks off at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“If we win the next six games, then we will finish second,” the defender told Mediaset Premium.

“It will not be easy, starting from today, but we want all the points available. The team is in good shape, but we need to remain concentrated game after game, especially as Sassuolo tend to put in great performances against us.

“These are like six cup finals for us and if we want to get that second spot, we’ve got to win them all.”

In Serie A, only the top two go directly into the Champions League, while third enters a preliminary round.

“Clearly we must improve to challenge for the Scudetto next season, but second place right now is fundamental, because we know how tough the preliminary rounds can be.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more