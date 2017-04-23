Acerbi: 'Sassuolo can trouble Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Acerbi trusts Sassuolo “have got what it takes to cause Napoli real problems” after stalling them at the San Paolo in November.

“We must give a sense of consistency to our performances against a very strong side. It won’t be easy, but we’ll try to win after our positive result against Sampdoria,” the defender told Mediaset Premium.

“We’ve got what it takes to cause Napoli real problems, even if on paper they are a stronger side. We will try to give our all to the end of the season and make our fans happy.”

These teams drew 1-1 at the Stadio San Paolo back in November.

