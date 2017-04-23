Lazio target Tottenham's Jansson

By Football Italia staff

Lazio are reportedly prepared to offer €14m for Tottenham Hotspur’s Dutch forward Vincent Janssen.

The 22-year-old would prefer more regular playing time than he is currently getting at White Hart Lane.

He has nonetheless contributed six goals and four assists in 35 competitive appearances this season, most of them off the bench.

According to the Corriere dello Sport newspaper, Simone Inzaghi and his high-flying Aquile have set their sights on Janssen.

Snapped up from AZ Alkmaar for €22m last summer, it’s likely Lazio will have to increase their proposal to at least come close to that sum.

