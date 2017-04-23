De Sciglio heading to Juve?

By Football Italia staff

Mattia De Sciglio told Milan he will not sign a new contract and intends to join Max Allegri at Juventus, claims La Repubblica.

The rumours of this switch have been circulating for several months, as De Sciglio’s contract is due to expire in June 2018.

According to today’s edition of La Repubblica newspaper, backed by Sky Sport Italia, the versatile full-back has now informed Milan of his decision.

The destination is expected to be Juventus, where he would reunite with Allegri, the Coach who gave him his Serie A debut in April 2012.

Still only 24, he can play on the right or left in a four-man defence or as a wide midfielder in a variety of tactical systems.

This season De Sciglio has two assists in 24 competitive games for Milan.

