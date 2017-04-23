Spurs fight Man Utd for Mertens

By Football Italia staff

Mediaset Premium suggest Tottenham Hotspur are challenging Manchester United for Dries Mertens, as Napoli would let him leave for €30m.

The Belgium international is under contract until June 2018 and turns 30 next month.

President Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed he had been in negotiations for at least the last 10 days to discuss a renewal, but the problem is off the field.

Mertens’ wife, Kat, is unhappy in Naples and is reportedly pressuring her husband to move elsewhere.

It’s now believed Napoli are prepared to let Mertens go if someone offers €30m.

Manchester United are known to be the main interested party, as today La Repubblica newspaper claimed they had proposed a contract worth €4.5m per year.

However, Mediaset Premium suggest Tottenham are also in the running for the winger-turned-centre-forward who has scored 27 goals with 12 assists in 40 competitive games this season.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more