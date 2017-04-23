Spalletti: 'Answer Roma naysayers'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti urged Roma to answer “those naysayers” as they visit Pescara and hinted he could stay on next season.

It kicks off on Monday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“Emerson has almost recovered, but needs a run of consistent training sessions to reach his peak,” said the Coach in a Press conference.

“There are many dangers in Pescara. First of all, there is no such thing as a team that starts the season badly and then never improves its results. There are moments of ups and downs, including surprisingly strong performances with unexpected results.

“Much like Empoli, they have had some decent games and not got the results they deserved. I consider Pescara to be a good team overall and now Zdenek Zeman has made some modifications, so they are more solid.”

Roma had been in the running for the Scudetto, but are now looking over their shoulders at Napoli in the fight for second.

“There are several elements in play here. In my view, sides like Roma and Napoli should focus on their own qualities. At the end of the season, we’ll then evaluate what we have achieved.

“We have the opportunity to end this campaign on a high, despite the fact Napoli’s run-in is a little easier on paper. We are a strong squad, as are Napoli, and recovered from some hiccups, never giving in.

“We’ll have to see what we manage to do in these final few weeks, as the table is tight. We are in a condition to give our best and get important results.”

Spalletti’s contract is due to expire in June and he has repeatedly refused to discuss a renewal, but finally opened the door to an extension.

“I have direct contact with the club, I accepted to work with what Roma have and I work with the utmost possible enthusiasm. As I said before, the final result will decide a great deal, because over the next few rounds we could change the ideas we have about each other.

“We are concentrated and want to hold out to the end, not giving in to those naysayers who claimed we would not do it. We mustn’t let go an inch in the fight for this very important position.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more