Line-ups: Milan-Empoli

By Football Italia staff

Milan can take another important step towards Europe if they get the better of Empoli, but Alessio Romagnoli is ruled out and Gianluca Lapadula starts.

It kicks off at San Siro at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all today’s Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

The Rossoneri will have seen last night’s wild Fiorentina 5-4 Inter result, fully aware that it gives them the advantage in the race for European qualification.

Vincenzo Montella’s men never give up, as confirmed by their last-gasp comeback from 2-0 down to hold Inter 2-2 in the Derby della Madonnina.

Mario Pasalic returns from suspension to replace Juraj Kucka in midfield, while Alessio Romagnoli is not risked due to a knee injury, so Gabriel Paletta starts.

Suso and Gerard Deulofeu flank striker Lapadula, who gets the nod ahead of misfiring Carlos Bacca.

Empoli are five points clear of the drop zone thanks to their shock 2-1 win away to Fiorentina, sealed deep into stoppages with a very debatable penalty.

That ended a run of two points from 10 rounds and they remain the lowest-scoring side in the division.

Marcel Buchel had a fainting spell in training on Friday and, although a battery of tests gave the all-clear, he is naturally rested for this weekend.

Rade Krunic is suspended with Uros Cosic injured, so Jose Mauri steps in to face his parent club.

Omar El Kaddouri supports Mame Thiam and Levan Mchedlidze.

Empoli have only beaten Milan twice in 23 Serie A meetings and both were at San Siro in April 2003 and October 2007, along with 15 losses and nine draws.

Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Zapata, Paletta, De Sciglio; Pasalic, Sosa, Fernandez; Suso, Lapadula, Deulofeu

Milan bench: Storari, Plizzari, Gomez, Romagnoli, Vangioni, Kucka, Poli, Locatelli, Honda, Ocampos, Bacca, Cutrone

Empoli: Skorupski; Laurini, Bellusci, Barba, Pasqual; Josè Mauri, Dioussè, Croce; El Kaddouri; Thiam, Mchedlidze

Empoli bench: Pugliesi, Pelagotti, Costa, Veseli, Dimarco, Zambelli, Tello, Buchel, Zajc, Pucciarelli, Maccarone, Marilungo

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more