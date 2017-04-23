Milik snatches point at Sassuolo

By Football Italia staff

Arkadiusz Milik came off the bench to rescue a point as Napoli grabbed a 2-2 draw at Sassuolo, but there were two penalty appeals rejected.

This was a dramatic early kick-off at the Mapei Stadium and all the goals were scored in the second half.

Dries Mertens found the net with a rare header, but Domenico Berardi pounced on a poor Marek Hamsik error to equalise before Luca Mazzitelli turned the game around.

Arek Milik was on the pitch for just three minutes before spinning in from a corner, his first goal since rupturing the ACL in his knee in September.

Napoli felt they should’ve won it, rattling the woodwork twice and with two penalty appeals, including one for a Paolo Cannavaro handball deep into stoppages.

Ultimately, it’s their second draw of the season with Sassuolo and could prove costly in the race for second.

