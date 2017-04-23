Mirabelli: 'Donnarumma in Milan history'

Massimiliano Mirabelli said they want Gianluigi Donnarumma “to write history with this club and to have Milan in the Champions League every year.”

The Rossoneri completed their takeover to end 31 years of Silvio Berlusconi’s reign last week and today host Empoli.

Mirabelli was asked about the negotiations for new contracts with goalkeeper Donnarumma and Coach Vincenzo Montella.

“We want Donnarumma to write history with this club and we share everything that regards the future of Milan with Montella too,” the director of sport told Mediaset Premium.

“We know that we have a strong, young squad and that is our way of working. The fundamental thing is to face these six games as if they were cup finals.

“It is important to get back into Europe. We are working to ensure a large part of this squad remains. If there is the need, we’d think about introducing elements who were strong, functional and capable of raising the quality level, which in our view is already very high.

“We’ve got to get Milan back where the world expects Milan to be. We are working on the market, we know what our objectives are and what our project is. We’re trying to do less talking and more action.

“Nobody has a magic wand. It’s a long and difficult job, we want Milan to be in the Champions League every year, but it requires patience.”

Carlos Bacca is on the bench today, so is he part of Milan’s future too?

“Bacca is one of the most important forwards on the world stage, he is very strong and we consider strong players to be part of our project.”

