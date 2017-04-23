Milan crumble with Empoli

Milan’s European ambitions took a huge knock with this surprise 2-1 home defeat to relegation-threatened Empoli, as Suso saw a penalty parried.

The Rossoneri wasted a golden opportunity to break away from Inter and Fiorentina in sixth place.

Levan Mchedlidze nodded in the opener just before half-time and Suso had the chance to equalise, but his poor penalty was saved by Lukasz Skorupski.

Instead, Mame Thiam got his debut Serie A strike by turning in a Massimo Maccarone assist.

Gianluigi Donnarumma kept Milan in the game through seven minutes of stoppages, but Lucas Ocampos rattled the crossbar and this time there was no comeback.

Empoli take a big step towards safety with their second consecutive away victory, after conquering Fiorentina by the same scoreline.

