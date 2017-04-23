Keita hat-trick, Lazio joy of six

By Football Italia staff

Lazio destroyed Palermo with a tennis score, but the remarkable thing is that Keita Balde Diao scored a five-minute hat-trick and it was 5-0 after 26 minutes.

It was a genuine humiliation at the Stadio Olimpico, as the Aquile came flying out the blocks with a Ciro Immobile brace and three Keita Balde Diao strikes.

Andrea Rispoli sparked the idea of an improbable comeback with his two after the restart, but they were mere consolation goals.

Lazio secured fourth place, keeping them ahead of Atalanta, and Palermo are closer than ever to the drop.

