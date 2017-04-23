Perica revitalises Udinese

By Football Italia staff

Stipe Perica came off the bench and changed the game, as Udinese got the better of Cagliari 2-1.

The former Chelsea striker made an immediate difference, breaking the deadlock with a splendid curling finish from the edge of the box.

Within four minutes, Gabriele Angella turned in from a corner to double their lead.

Udinese could’ve taken the lead in the first half, but Rafael saved the Cyril Thereau penalty.

Cagliari got a consolation goal late on with Marco Borriello’s trademark header and almost snatched a surprise equaliser.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s Serie A games unfolded on the Liveblog.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more