NEWS
Sunday April 23 2017
Torino take over at Chievo
By Football Italia staff

Torino doomed Chievo to a fifth loss on the bounce, but surprisingly Capocannoniere Andrea Belotti didn’t find the net.

The Granata ended their away hoodoo and shook off an injury crisis to conquer the Stadio Bentegodi in Verona.

Adem Ljajic broke the deadlock with a daisy-cutter and Davide Zappacosta blasted a magnificent half-volley to double their lead.

Sergio Pellissier showed his veteran class with a delightful dink over Joe Hart, but Iago Falque ensured the Torino victory was never in doubt.

