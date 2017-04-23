Torino take over at Chievo

By Football Italia staff

Torino doomed Chievo to a fifth loss on the bounce, but surprisingly Capocannoniere Andrea Belotti didn’t find the net.

The Granata ended their away hoodoo and shook off an injury crisis to conquer the Stadio Bentegodi in Verona.

Adem Ljajic broke the deadlock with a daisy-cutter and Davide Zappacosta blasted a magnificent half-volley to double their lead.

Sergio Pellissier showed his veteran class with a delightful dink over Joe Hart, but Iago Falque ensured the Torino victory was never in doubt.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s Serie A games unfolded on the Liveblog.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more