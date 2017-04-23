Mihajlovic hails Zappacosta

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic praised Davide Zappacosta, but admits Torino have “some regrets this season” after their 3-1 win at Chievo.

Zappacosta came off the bench to score with a splendid half-volley, along with Adem Ljajic and Iago Falque strikes.

“We have some regrets this season, because there are games where we could’ve had more points, for example in the four draws with the bottom clubs,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“If we’re not fighting for European places, that’s our own fault. Now we want to end the campaign on a high and find some consistency.

“The next two matches must be tests of our maturity, as if we play this way, we can cause anyone problems. We must always try to win, regardless of who we are facing.”

Mihajlovic rarely celebrates goals on the touchline, but he did let himself go on the Zappacosta strike.

“It was a wonderful goal. He can do these things and has improved a great deal in his attacking moves as well as defending, so has become a really impressive player.”

Torino’s upturn in form seems to have arrived with the change of formation to 4-2-3-1, giving Adem Ljajic freedom to roam.

“Since he came to Italy, Ljajic has always played on the left, but in reality he’s a trequartista. At the start of the season I said he’d reach double figures for goals and assists – I am convinced he’ll do it.”

