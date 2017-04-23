Maran: 'We showed spirit'

By Football Italia staff

Chievo Coach Rolando Maran says his players showed spirit despite a 3-1 home loss to Torino.

The Flying Donkeys have had little to play for in Serie A for some time, a good start to the season meaning they were never in any real danger of being sucked into a relegation battle.

However, this afternoon's defeat to Toro continues a miserable slump in form that has seen the Verona club lose their last five League matches.

"We got a lot of points at the start of the season," Maran told Radio Rai after the game at the Bentegodi.

"However, now we are really getting very few. Today, at least we started to find the right spirit again, that is one positive aspect to take."

Chievo's next Serie A match is a trip to the Luigi Ferraris to face struggling Genoa next weekend.

