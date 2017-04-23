Del Neri: 'Udinese growing'

By Football Italia staff

Luigi Del Neri says Udinese are developing well, although they are still some way off challenging for Europe.

The Bianconeri were regular participants in European competition until the last few seasons but were struggling at the wrong end of the Serie A table when Del Neri was appointed as Beppe Iachini's successor last October.

He has since led the club to mid-table safety, with today's 2-1 win over Cagliari meaning they have won three of their last five games.

"I have never said I wanted tenth place, we take one game at a time," Del Neri commented.

"Our team is growing, Sampdoria have been working together for longer than us. Winning gives you credibility and confidence.

"When a player has confidence, he plays better.

"For Europe, it needs time. We still have to develop a lot more, we still can this season.

"Maybe we will see some new players in the final matches, we'll see."

