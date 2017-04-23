Rastelli: 'We could have got more'

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Rastelli believes it would not have been unfair if Cagliari had snatched a draw in their defeat to Udinese.

Two goals in the final 20 minutes condemned the Sardi to a loss against the Bianconeri, despite a late consolation effort by Marco Borriello.

Speaking after the final whistle at the Stadio Friuli, the tactician lamented his team's 'lack of incision' in the final third despite a good performance in other areas.

"The boys did everything well, we just lacked incision in the final third," Rastelli explained.

"When Udinese went ahead, they finished off the match in seven to eight minutes. We did well to reopen it.

"If we had drawn, we would not have stolen anything."

