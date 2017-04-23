Line-ups: Juventus-Genoa

By Football Italia staff

Juventus make numerous changes after the Champions League triumph with Barcelona, including a new system, as they host Genoa.

It kicks off in Turin at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action as it happens on the LIVEBLOG.

The Bianconeri are on track for the Treble, as they are eight points clear at the top of Serie A, will play Lazio in the Coppa Italia Final and Monaco in the Champions League semi-final.

There is always the risk of distraction just days after playing a goalless draw at Camp Nou, which got them qualification 3-0 on aggregate.

However, Max Allegri need only remind his players of what happened in November, when Genoa flattened Juve 3-1 at Marassi.

Some changes are forced upon him, as Juan Cuadrado has back pain and Miralem Pjanic is suspended.

Others are normal squad rotation, as Gigi Buffon isn’t even in the squad so Norberto Neto can get playing time, while Medhi Benatia and Andrea Barzagli step in for Giorgio Chiellini and Dani Alves.

This seems to be a 3-4-1-2 system with Paulo Dybala supporting Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain, as Cuadrado is fairly irreplaceable with Marko Pjaca having torn his ACL.

Claudio Marchisio and Kwadwo Asamoah get some more playing time in midfield.

Genoa are decimated for this trip, as Mauricio Pinilla, Luca Rigoni and Armando Izzo are all suspended.

Mattia Perin and third-choice goalkeeper Rubinho are unavailable, leaving only Eugenio Lamanna, while Adel Taarabt is out of action too.

The Grifone did end a dismal run of results with last week’s 2-2 draw against Lazio when Coach Ivan Juric was recalled after a poor spell under Andrea Mandorlini.

Giovanni Simeone also rediscovered his scoring boots for the first time since January and here is supported by Olivier Ntcham and Raffaele Palladino.

Genoa have not won away at Juventus in Serie A since 1991, and have only drawn three of their last 13 visits.

Juventus: Neto; Barzagli, Bonucci, Benatia; Lichtsteiner, Khedira, Marchisio, Asamoah; Dybala; Mandzukic, Higuain

Juventus bench: Audero, Del Favero, Dani Alves, Rugani, Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Lemina, Sturaro, Rincon, Mattiello, Mandragora, Cuadrado

Genoa: Lamanna; Munoz, Burdisso, Gentiletti; Lazovic, Veloso, Cataldi, Laxalt; Ntcham, Palladino; Simeone

Genoa bench: Zima, Faccioli, Orban, Brivio, Biraschi, Ninkovic, Beghetto, Cofie, Hiljemark, Pandev, Pellegri

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more