Benatia: 'Scudetto is the objective'

By Football Italia staff

Medhi Benatia insists “the main objective is a sixth consecutive Scudetto” as Juventus welcome Genoa this evening.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“We need to focus on the main objective, which is a sixth consecutive Scudetto,” the defender told Mediaset Premium.

“It’s no easy task, as we have a strong Genoa side facing us tonight. They are playing for safety and it will therefore be a difficult match. We need to be careful.”

Juventus are fielding a new 3-4-1-2 system this evening with Paulo Dybala supporting Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic.

“The Coach decides the system, we go on the pitch and try to give our best. Those who played this season have always given a strong response.

“We want to add another three points to get closer to the Scudetto.”

