Sunday April 23 2017
Simeone: 'Genoa need belief'
By Football Italia staff

Giovanni Simeone wants Genoa to “believe in ourselves” against Juventus this evening, having already beaten them 3-1 in November.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT).

“In the reverse fixture we had a great game by believing in ourselves. Tonight we need to the same thing,” the striker told Mediaset Premium.

“It will be difficult, but it all depends on us.”

Genoa could in theory be sucked back into the relegation fight, as Empoli and Crotone have suddenly found form.

“The remaining games this season are very important indeed. We must find a way of picking points in any way possible.”

