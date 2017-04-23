Zeman: 'No Roma revenge'

Zdenek Zeman hopes Pescara can “make life difficult for Roma” at the Stadio Adriatico tomorrow evening, but is not out for revenge.

“I have lived in Rome for 25 years, I have many friends at both Roma and Lazio. It’s a build-up that is the same as any other match,” insisted the Coach in his Press conference.

“We hope to make life difficult for Roma. I have no desire for revenge, as I was always very happy at Roma. The directors had a problem with me, but I never had a problem with them.”

Zeman hasn’t quite used his favoured 4-3-3 approach so far at the Stadio Adriatico since replacing sacked Massimo Oddo.

“Pescara are not a squad suited to certain characteristics, so I have to adapt. It’s too early to talk about what will happen next season.

“We had the opportunity to turn things around this season, but didn’t take it. I would like to repeat the model we used when we took Pescara to promotion in 2011-12.”

Pescara have Gianluca Caprari available, but Guglielmo Stendardo, Hugo Campagnaro, Davide Vitturini and Alberto Gilardino miss out.

Pescara squad for Roma: Fiorillo, Bizzarri, Aldegani, Biraghi, Coda, Crescenzi, Fornasier, Zampano, Bovo, Coulibaly, Benali, Brugman, Bruno, Memushaj, Muntari, Verre, Milicevic, Kastanos, Bahebeck, Caprari, Cerri, Muric, Mitrita

