Juventus thump four past Genoa

By Football Italia staff

Juventus marched on towards a sixth straight Scudetto by beating Genoa 4-0, including Mario Mandzukic and Leonardo Bonucci stunners.

The Bianconeri shrugged off the Camp Nou success from midweek and Champions League semi-final spot to focus whole-heartedly on Serie A.

Ezequiel Munoz saw a Claudio Marchisio attempt accidentally ricochet in off his leg before Paulo Dybala drilled in the second goal 74 seconds later.

Mario Mandzukic added a third with his sensational assist turned curling half-volley into the far bottom corner.

Leonardo Bonucci had a goal debatably disallowed and Juve rattled the woodwork three times, but the defender made it 4-0 with a remarkable run from his own half to smash under the bar.

