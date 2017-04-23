NEWS
Sunday April 23 2017
Bonucci: 'Juve sent a signal'
By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci said the 4-0 thrashing of Genoa was “important to send a response after the euphoria” of knocking out Barcelona.

The centre-back scored a spectacular goal to round off their 4-0 victory over Genoa.

“It was a wonderful goal, it’s just a shame that I then wasted another one soon after,” Bonucci told Mediaset Premium.

“It was important to send a response like this after all the euphoria of the week with the Champions League. We proved once again that we are a great squad who wipe out the past and work to build a great future.”

Bonucci also discussed the moment when he was sent to the stands for a pitch-side row with Max Allegri in the Round of 16 with Porto on February 22.

 

“What happened with Allegri actually made us stronger, both as a group and me personally. It gave us all this extra push for this final period of the season, where a decisive month awaits us and we can try to win everything.”

