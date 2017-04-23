Report: Gasp-Atalanta till 2020

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini has reportedly agreed a contract extension with Atalanta until June 2020 after their stunning season.

The Coach took over this term after he was let go by Genoa and has taken the Bergamo boys to fifth place in Serie A.

Above all, he achieved it by launching the careers of youth products like Roberto Gagliardini – sold to Inter in January – Mattia Caldara, Andrea Conti and Franck Kessie.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Gasperini has worked out the details of a new contract holding him to Atalanta until June 2020.

It will be signed and announced next week to silence speculation around the former Inter tactician’s future.

