Juric: 'Gulf between Genoa and Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Juric was “not disappointed with the performance” from Genoa, despite a 4-0 defeat at Juventus, but admits January sales wrecked their season.

The Grifone had beaten Juve 3-1 at Marassi back in November, but that seemed like a distant memory in Turin.

“I am not disappointed with the performance, as I am aware of the gulf between these two sides,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“They punished us on our first mistake, because we ran no risks at all for the first 20 minutes. The team did all it could and I don’t feel that I have anything to reproach my players for.”

Now Genoa risk being sucked back into the relegation fight, as Crotone and Empoli are putting together a series of positive results.

“We have five finals and must stay united to earn our Serie A safety. I had been happy with the performances up until January, with the intensity and the way we approached the games. I don’t know what happened in the second half of the season.”

It could well be that they sold star names Leonardo Pavoletti, Tomas Rincon and Lucas Ocampos without finding suitable replacements.

Juric was then sacked, only to be recalled after six matches under Andrea Mandorlini.

“Up until January I was enjoying our campaign. We ran into problems for various reasons, such as new players who weren’t in good shape and perhaps I too lacked experience.

“The difference between the Genoa we saw in the first half of the season and the Genoa in the second half is massive. Right now, though, it is time to focus on unity and staying in Serie A, then at the right time we draw some conclusions.

“The next match against Chievo will be one of the most important in Genoa’s recent history.”

