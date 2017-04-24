Montella future not in doubt

By Football Italia staff

The future of Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella is not said to be at risk after his side suffered a home defeat to Empoli.

Currently in sixth place in the table, the Rossoneri lost significant ground to Atalanta at the weekend, and are now five points behind La Dea in fifth.

Despite such a European setback however, Tuttosport reports that CEO Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli are still set on keeping the Fiorentina man.

Negating any talk of a potential sacking, the report suggests that the new project has been geared up around the Coach, who still has the alibi of having endured a turbulent season behind the scenes at San Siro.

