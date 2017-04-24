Cannavaro replies to Napoli abuse

By Football Italia staff

Former Napoli captain Paolo Cannavaro has hit back at their angry fans after his assist for Sassuolo on Sunday.

The 35-year-old was hit by a barrage of abuse from fans of his former club on social media, after his superb shot was turned in by Luca Mazzitelli, making it 2-1 to the home side.

Arkadiusz Milik came off the bench to rescue a point, but the draw is a setback in Napoli’s hopes to beat Roma to second place by the end of the campaign.

Cannavaro joined Sassuolo back in 2014, after having spent eight years with the Partenopei, making a total of 236 appearances for the club.

“The Neapolitan people are angry with me, but I'm a professional, what was I supposed to do?”, Cannavaro told Il Mattino.

