Chelsea in last-ditch Kessie attempt?

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea are said to be making a last-ditch attempt to snatch Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie away from Roma.

Despite a reported €28m agreement with Roma, the player’s agent is still said to be keen on securing a move to the Premier League for his client.

According to Corriere della Sera, George Atangana – who is the representative of the 20-year-old – has met with the Blues leadership in order to assess their intentions.

Whilst it’s reported that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte can convince owner Roman Abramovich to join the discussion for the player, it seems unlikely that the Premier League side could hijack the deal at this late stage.

