Inter set Simeone-Conte deadline

By Football Italia staff

Inter are said to be ready to offer €55m over five seasons to Diego Simeone or Antonio Conte, but want a quick decision.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are looking for a decision within 20 days from their two favoured candidates to replace Stefano Pioli on the bench next term.

After some disastrous results for the Nerazzurri of late, it’s not looking likely that the current boss will remain until the end of the campaign, and might not even see out the remainder of the season.

The deadline imposed by Inter club executives is reportedly in order to give the club time to seek alternatives, should Conte and Simeone both reject the proposals.

Other candidates mentioned by the Italian newspaper are current Roma boss Luciano Spalletti, Jorge Sampaoli and Leandro Jardim, with claims that representatives of the Monaco boss were recently spotted in Milan.

