Inter rejected Pioli resignation

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli reportedly announced his resignation after the defeat to Fiorentina, only for club officials to convince him to stay.

A disastrous 5-4 defeat to the Viola at the Stadio Artemio Franchi had been preceded by being pegged back to 2-2 in the derby with Milan plus defeats to Crotone and Sampdoria

According to Corriere dello Sport, no longer feeling supported by his players, Pioli expressed his desire to step down, only for Steven Zhang and sporting director Piero Ausilio to convince him to stay after a short meeting.

All now depends on the next result against Napoli, with the Coach said to be ready to tender his resignation once again should his side suffer defeat.

The report suggests that in this instance, youth team Coach Stefano Vecchi would be placed in temporary charge until the end of the season.

