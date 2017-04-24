NEWS
Monday April 24 2017
Inter rejected Pioli resignation
By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli reportedly announced his resignation after the defeat to Fiorentina, only for club officials to convince him to stay.

A disastrous 5-4 defeat to the Viola at the Stadio Artemio Franchi had been preceded by being pegged back to 2-2 in the derby with Milan plus defeats to Crotone and Sampdoria

According to Corriere dello Sport, no longer feeling supported by his players, Pioli expressed his desire to step down, only for Steven Zhang and sporting director Piero Ausilio to convince him to stay after a short meeting.

All now depends on the next result against Napoli, with the Coach said to be ready to tender his resignation once again should his side suffer defeat.

The report suggests that in this instance, youth team Coach Stefano Vecchi would be placed in temporary charge until the end of the season.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies