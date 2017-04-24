NEWS
Monday April 24 2017
Juventus watching Thomas Lemar
By Football Italia staff

Juventus are said to be keeping a careful eye on Monaco attacking midfielder Thomas Lemar ahead of a potential summer bid.

The Bianconeri are also said to have been tracking Bayern Munich’s Douglas Costa and Bernardo Silva, also of Monaco, but according to Tuttosport Lemar has been added to the list of possible targets.

The Ligue 1 side have been drawn against the Old Lady in the Champions League semi-final, providing an ideal opportunity for executives Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici to watch the aforementioned players.

Capped twice by France, 21-year-old Lemar has scored seven goals and provided six assists domestically, adding two goals and four assists to his tally in the Champions League.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies