Juventus watching Thomas Lemar

By Football Italia staff

Juventus are said to be keeping a careful eye on Monaco attacking midfielder Thomas Lemar ahead of a potential summer bid.

The Bianconeri are also said to have been tracking Bayern Munich’s Douglas Costa and Bernardo Silva, also of Monaco, but according to Tuttosport Lemar has been added to the list of possible targets.

The Ligue 1 side have been drawn against the Old Lady in the Champions League semi-final, providing an ideal opportunity for executives Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici to watch the aforementioned players.

Capped twice by France, 21-year-old Lemar has scored seven goals and provided six assists domestically, adding two goals and four assists to his tally in the Champions League.

