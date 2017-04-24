Chelsea €65m for Perisic?

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea are reportedly ready to make a €65m bid for in-demand Inter winger Ivan Perisic.

After reports that Manchester United see the Croatian as a priority this summer and are lining up a €60m bid, Corriere della Sera suggest that their London counterparts are ready to go one better with €65m said to be on the table.

The Nerazzurri are reportedly keen to make one big sale this summer, freeing the club from Financial Fair Play regulations ahead of a great deal of investment into the squad planned for this summer.

Despite the 28-year-old’s fine form this term, the San Siro giants would almost certainly let the player go if they do indeed receive such high bids from the Premier League at the end of the season.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more