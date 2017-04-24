Hamsik: 'I'm sorry for my error'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik has apologised for his mistake against Sassuolo which allowed Domenico Berardi to equalise.

With his side 1-0 up thanks to a Dries Mertens header, an uncharacteristic mistake by Hamsik saw Berardi pounce on a dreadful backpass to goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

The Partenopei eventually drew 2-2 at the Mapei stadium, but with Roma to face Pescara this evening, they have potentially lost ground in the race for second place.

"I regret the mistake I made on the equaliser,” a statement read on the captain’s official website. “It was fortunate that [Arkadiusz] Milik’s goal meant we avoided defeat.

“We created chances, but we lacked a little bit of luck. Several times we came close to scoring, as evidenced by times we hit the woodwork.

"Unfortunately we lost two points, but we still continue to fight for second place. There are still five games before the end of the season."

