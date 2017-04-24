Tavecchio: 'Delighted about VAR'

By Football Italia staff

FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio has announced that he's 'very glad' to have VAR in Serie A next year'.

Last week, Marcello Nicchi - who is President of the Associazione Italiana Arbitri [AIA] - announced that the technology would be used next season, pending approval.

"The reform of the charter is the primary objective that we have," the FIGC chief told Radio Uno.

"VAR? I am very glad that [Marcello] Nicchi has announced it.

"I asked Blatter about the technology as early as October 2014. Italy and Germany are the two countries that will be the first to have to this privilege. In the meantime we seek to have confidence in our referees.

"Inter and Milan? The era of patrons has ended, everyone knows it and we could also make a list of the names.

"Today there are these industry groups that bring the funds to invest. Football has great visibility. With Brexit Milan have been put into pole position in Europe and are increasingly important for investment.

"Playoffs in Serie A? In the amateur leagues there are playoffs and playout. We must study the new reforms, and make corrective measures to avoid these situations."

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more