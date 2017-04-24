Wenger: 'Sanchez is staying'

By Football Italia staff

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger insists Alexis Sanchez will remain at the club next season, potentially ending Juventus links with the Chilean.

The comments were made after the star forward scored the decisive goal in extra-time against Manchester City to send the Gunners to a record 20th FA Cup final.

Juventus have been strongly linked with a summer move for the 28-year-old who has plundered 19 goals and provided nine assists in the Premier League this term.

"Alexis Sanchez was like the team," the veteran Coach told the Press after the match. "He had problems to start with and became stronger and stronger.

"He is an animal, always ready to kill the opponent. He will never give up. He will be here next year because he has a contract and hopefully we will manage to extend it."

