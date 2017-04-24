Donnarumma renewal to include Raiola cut

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that the renewal of Gianluigi Donnarumma at Milan will include a percentage of any future sales for his agent.

According to Tuttosport, representative Mino Raiola is keen to insert a similar clause to that which saw him earn €25m from the sale of Paul Pogba from Juventus to Manchester United last summer.

A meeting between the two parties is scheduled for the end of the summer, with Milan under new ownership keen to tie down their star 18-year-old goalkeeper.

With a current deal set to expire in summer 2018, the Rossoneri are set to receive large offers from other clubs this summer and ideally need to secure the renewal as soon as possible.

