Atalanta Press silence before Juve

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta will reportedly undergo a Press silence before they take on Juventus on Friday evening.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men are gunning for Europe, and face a difficult test when they host the Bianconeri at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.

According to CalcioNews24, the decision originates from when the players gave multiple interviews before they took on Inter in mid-March and ended up losing 7-1.

Whilst there may be some words from the Coach pre-match, it is expected that the club will deny any requests from journalists to speak to the players.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more