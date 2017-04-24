Agent: ‘Heart not money for Insigne’

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne’s agent insists “heart, not money” was behind his client’s decision to stay with Napoli.

The Italian international officially put pen to paper on a new contract this weekend, earning a reported €5m per season until 2022.

“The important thing is to have done the right thing for Lorenzo and the club,” Fabio Andreotti said on Radio Crc.

“The player made a choice based on heart, not money. We appreciate the consistency of [President] Aurelio De Laurentiis who several years ago spoke about making him the [Francesco] Totti of Napoli and we’re on that road now.

“The negotiation? We made important requests after some transfer enquiries.

“It makes me smile, because people say that agents have to be good communicators and bring home results, but if the quality of the player isn’t there first of all then certain outcomes aren’t possible.

“Lorenzo is a symbol for those born into a humble family, reaching important peaks through small steps.

“There were definitely some frank exchanges [in the renewal talks], but De Laurentiis’ project is clear and well-defined.

“There were some doubts, but him leaving was always unlikely. Lorenzo has always been a fixed point.”

