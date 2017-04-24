NEWS
Monday April 24 2017
Napoli push for Szczesny
By Football Italia staff

Rumours are growing that Napoli want Wojciech Szczesny, but Arsenal’s €20m [£17m] asking price could be prohibitive.

The Partenopei have been increasingly linked with the Polish international, who is currently on loan at Roma.

It was believed that they would offer around €10m for the goalkeeper, but Gianluca Di Marzio’s website is today reporting that the Gunners would ask for double that.

However, Napoli hope to convince Szczesny with five-year contract, assuring that he would become Pepe Reina’s successor.

Should the English club be unwilling to negotiate on price, Lukasz Skorupski of Empoli and Udinese’s Alex Meret could be alternatives.

At the other end of the pitch, talks are ongoing for Dries Mertens’ renewal.

At present, Di Marzio’s site reports, the contract on offer is worth €4m per season with a release clause for foreign clubs of €30-35m.

However, the Belgian is unsure whether to accept the offer, and is also requesting a lower release clause.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies