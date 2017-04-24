Napoli push for Szczesny

By Football Italia staff

Rumours are growing that Napoli want Wojciech Szczesny, but Arsenal’s €20m [£17m] asking price could be prohibitive.

The Partenopei have been increasingly linked with the Polish international, who is currently on loan at Roma.

It was believed that they would offer around €10m for the goalkeeper, but Gianluca Di Marzio’s website is today reporting that the Gunners would ask for double that.

However, Napoli hope to convince Szczesny with five-year contract, assuring that he would become Pepe Reina’s successor.

Should the English club be unwilling to negotiate on price, Lukasz Skorupski of Empoli and Udinese’s Alex Meret could be alternatives.

At the other end of the pitch, talks are ongoing for Dries Mertens’ renewal.

At present, Di Marzio’s site reports, the contract on offer is worth €4m per season with a release clause for foreign clubs of €30-35m.

However, the Belgian is unsure whether to accept the offer, and is also requesting a lower release clause.

