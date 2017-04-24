Video: Monchi arrives for Roma

By Football Italia staff

Former Sevilla sporting director Monchi has arrived in Italy, as he’s set to take over the same role at Roma.

The former goalkeeper left his position with the Spanish club earlier this year, and has been heavily linked with the Giallorossi.

However, Monchi has so far refused to confirm that he would be taking over Walter Sabatini’s former role, and there were also links to Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite that, this afternoon the Lupi have published a video on their official Facebook page of the sporting director arriving in Rome, meaning the move should be official within hours.

Monchi is seen speaking with Mauro Baldisssoni, Roma's general manager.

