Monchi at Roma: his best transfers

By Football Italia staff

Roma look set to appoint former Sevilla sporting director Monchi to oversee their transfer campaign this summer.

The former goalkeeper has been hailed as the secret behind the Spanish club’s success in recent years, with the Andalusians winning the Europa League five times in 10 years, as well as lifting the Copa del Rey in 2007 and 2010.

This afternoon, the Giallorossi posted a video of Monchi arriving in Italy to take over his new role, and we’ve complied a list of his best transfers so far.

Dani Alves

The Brazilian, who is now at Juventus, has been hailed as potentially the best full-back of his generation, and Sevilla gave him his introduction to European football.

After an initial loan from Bahia, Dani Alves completed a permanent transfer to Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan for around €600,000 in January 2003.

In 2008 he was sold to Barcelona for a reported €29m, plus €6m in bonuses, generating over €30m of profit for Sevilla.

Ivan Rakitic

Signed for just €2.5m from Schalke 04 in January 2011, Rakitic is now recognised as one of the best midfielders in the world.

The Croatian helped Los Blanquirrojos to the Europa League in 2014, with 15 goals and 17 assists across all competitions.

That earned him an €18m move to Barcelona, where he won the treble in his first season, scoring the opening goal against Juventus in the Champions League final.

Carlos Bacca

After a prolific spell with Club Brugge in Belgium, Bacca was signed by Monchi for €7m in July 2013.

The step-up from Belgium to Spain didn't faze the Colombian, as he managed 49 goals in his 108 games for the Andalusian outfit.

After winning back-to-back Europa Leagues, Bacca’s prolific form caught the eye of Milan, who bought him for €30m in 2015.

Despite some criticism for a perceived lack of involvement in team play, the 30-year-old has scored 34 goals in 71 games for the Rossoneri.

Gary Medel

Inter’s ‘Pitbull’ is another player who was introduced to European football by Sevilla and Monchi.

The tough-tackling midfielder signed from Boca Juniors for €3m in January 2011, and spent the next two-and-a-half seasons in La Liga.

Medel was sold to Cardiff City for around €13.5m, spending one season in Wales before joining the Nerazzurri.

Frédéric Kanouté

The Malian international failed to make his mark at Tottenham Hotspur, but Monchi saw enough in him to pay €6.5m for his services in 2005.

Kanouté found the best form of his life with Sevilla, getting 136 goals in 290 games and winning two Copa del Rey and two UEFA Cups with Los Blanquirrojos.

When he left on a free transfer in 2012, Kanouté had established himself as Sevilla’s top-scorer of the 21st century.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more