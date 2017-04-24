Caldara: ‘Focused on Atalanta’

By Football Italia staff

Mattia Caldara thanks Juventus for signing him but “I’m only thinking of Atalanta” ahead of Friday’s game.

The Bianconeri confirmed the signing of the young centre-back in January, but will remain on loan in Bergamo until the end of next season.

The Orobici face a home game against the Old Lady on Friday night, but Caldara is focused on helping his current club to reach Europe.

“They [Juventus] are the club who have believed in me and invested in me,” the 22-year-old told l’Eco di Bergamo.

“I’m glad and I thank them, but now I’m only thinking of Atalanta. I’ll give everything, because we want to give the fans this dream.

“It will be a difficult game, because we’re facing the strongest team in Europe. We’re doing well, but so are Juve and we’ll try to cause them problems, then if they’re better than us they’ll win.

“We’ll do a week of intense preparation, we’ll watch videos to try and understand the movements of their strikers, even if they’re very strong and unpredictable.

“We still need to pick up a lot of points, but our attitude is the right one. We’re ready to give our best in the next five games.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more