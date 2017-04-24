Agent: ‘Cannavaro is a professional’

By Football Italia staff

Paolo Cannavaro’s agent defends the Sassuolo man from Napoli attacks - “Paolo acted as a professional”.

The centre-back was born and raised in Naples, and played close to 300 games for the Partenopei.

However, in yesterday’s 2-2 draw his shot led to the Neroverdi equaliser, while the away side claimed for hand-ball late on against the 35-year-old.

Some Neapolitans were angry with Cannavaro after the game, but his representative shrugged off the criticism.

“Paolo acted as a professional,” Gaetano Fedele said, speaking on Radio Marte.

“In the heat of the moment I didn’t think he touched it with his hand and in the end the referee made the right decision.

“He [Cannavaro] did what he was supposed to do, he has huge respect for Napoli and he didn’t even celebrate Sassuolo’s goals.

“I don’t think the draw was decided by the penalty which wasn’t given.”

