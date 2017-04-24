NEWS
Monday April 24 2017
Roma consider Krychowiak
By Football Italia staff

The arrival of Monchi as sporting director will reportedly see Roma target Paris Saint-Germain misfit Grzegorz Krychowiak.

The 27-year-old midfielder joined the club from Sevilla last summer, but has made just seven Ligue 1 appearances so far.

That makes it likely the Polish international will leave PSG this summer, and polsatsport.pl believes that the Giallorossi are interested in his signature.

Monchi signed Krychowiak from Reims for €4.5m in 2014, so the Lupi would be a logical destination for the defensive midfielder.

The former Sevilla sporting director touched down in Italy earlier today to officially join Roma, and Krychowiak is a player he knows well.

