Inter in ritiro, but backing Pioli

Inter have announced “an extended ritiro” until the Napoli game on April 30 but are backing Stefano Pioli.

The Nerazzurri haven’t won in five Serie A games, and were beaten 5-4 at Fiorentina on Saturday night.

In Italy, poor form is commonly punished with a training camp at the club’s training centre, referred to as a ‘ritiro’ and the Beneamata have confirmed the players will be at Appiano Gentile this week.

“Following Saturday’s result against ACF Fiorentina, the Club has called the entire first team squad in for an extended ritiro at the Suning Training Centre at Appiano starting tomorrow Tuesday 25 April midday and lasting until the home game against S.S.C. Napoli on Sunday 30 April,” a statement on Inter’s official website confirmed.

“The manner of the defeat at Fiorentina was unacceptable for our supporters both in Italy and abroad, and we are determined to put this right.

“Everyone at the Club, from the players to all staff, is now focused on working as hard as possible to achieve the maximum result and finish the season strongly.

“In order to achieve this, the Club confirms its full backing and that of the ownership in Stefano Pioli and his entire technical team.

“Pioli joined Inter at a difficult time and the work he has carried out together with his staff over the six months, since he joined the Club in November last year, has been exceptional and deserves our full respect.

“The Club will not be distracted by rumours circulated by those outside of the Club.

“Our target remains to finish as a high as possible in Serie A and qualify for European competition, by giving the maximum in every match, and for the players to represent the Club’s colours with honour and pride as befits the history and tradition of this great Club.”

