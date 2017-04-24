De Sciglio to leave Milan?

By Football Italia staff

Mattia De Sciglio this morning confirmed his intention to leave Milan at the end of the season, according to reports.

The full-back was linked with a move to Juventus over the weekend, and was insulted and harassed by supporters after the home defeat to Empoli.

De Sciglio’s contract expires in the summer of 2018, and Sky reports that he met with Rossoneri sporting director Massimo Mirabelli at Milanello this morning.

The Italian international is said to have confirmed his desire to leave the club, meaning he’s likely to be sold this summer.

