Roma’s Pescara struggles

By Football Italia staff

Roma face Pescara tonight at the Stadio Adriatico, and history suggests they may not have things all their own way.

The Giallorossi go into the game 11 points behind Serie A leaders Juventus, and cannot afford to drop points if they are to keep their Scudetto hopes alive.

With the Delfini rock-bottom of Serie A with just 14 points from 32 games, many would perhaps expect a comfortable win for Luciano Spalletti’s side.

However, the head-to-head record between the two sides shows that the Lupi often struggle against Pescara, despite the massive difference in stature between the clubs.

While the Delfini have never beaten Roma in their six Serie A meetings, four of those games have resulted in draws, including the first meeting in Pescara.

Vincenzo Zucchini opened the scoring for the hosts after 41 minutes, and it took a second half penalty from Agostino Di Bartolomei to rescue a point for the capital club.

Even this season, the Giallorossi didn’t have it easy when the sides met at the Olimpico on November 27.

Edin Dzeko put them 2-0 up after 10 minutes, but the Lupi struggled to kill the game off and eventually escaped with a 3-2 win thanks to Diego Perotti’s penalty.

With only five games of the Serie A season to go after tonight’s match, Spalletti and his side can’t afford anything less than three points.

