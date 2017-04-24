‘Pescara want to help Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

President Daniele Sebastiani says Pescara “hope to help Napoli” by taking something from tonight’s Roma game.

The Delfini are bottom of Serie A, and are 15 points adrift of safety with only 18 points to be played for between now and the end of the season.

Tonight’s opponents, meanwhile, have a one-point cushion in second place, and are seeking to move back to within eight points of Juventus.

“We have nothing to lose, so we’ll go toe-to-toe with Roma,” Sebastiani said on Radio Crc.

“Tonight I hope we can help Napoli. In the last few games, with the full team available, my team have shown they can play in Serie A, so we’re confident.”

